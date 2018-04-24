Trend:

Baku hosted a ceremony of awarding the winners of the clubs and ribbon exercises at the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament on April 24.

The winner gymnasts were awarded by Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade, Director of the Competitions Natalya Bulanova, Director of the Baku Gymnastics School Khagani Farajov and Coaches of the Azerbaijani gymnastics team Yasena Stoyneva, Vafa Bakarova and Meyla Basriyeva.

The second day of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 24.

Individual clubs, ribbon, ball and hoop competitions are being held today. Winners in apparatus finals will be announced today.

Arzu Jalilova represents Azerbaijan in the clubs and ribbon finals, Narmina Samadova - in the finals in the exercises with ball, and Darya Farshbafshakhriyari- in the hoop finals.

Athletes from 18 countries are participating in the tournament.

