By Trend

Azerbaijan has managed to achieve significant development of the trampoline gymnastics in less than 10 years, honorary president of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Georges Guelzec, who was watching the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling, told Trend in Baku April 15.

“I have visited Baku many times, and all events are always perfectly organized, no problems, the organization is always at the highest level. I have known Farid for a long time. He is very clever, hardworking person, he has a wonderful team. I can say that many parameters must be taken into account for the development of any sport. A plan is needed for development. Everything should be done step by step and every step should be carefully mulled over,” said Guelzec.

Moreover, such a sport as trampoline gymnastics is not the easiest for development. This sport has been existing in Azerbaijan for less than 10 years and has already achieved notable success, and in general, everything is done for development. I know that everything is well organized in AGF [Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation], a good team is chosen here, which is very important for the work process,” added the honorary president.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 12.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries participated in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions were held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

On the last day of the tournament, the finals in 4 disciplines (Individual Trampoline, Synchronized Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline) were held at the National Gymnastics Arena of Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz