The ceremony of awarding the winners in tumbling and synchronized trampoline competitions among men, as well as in double mini-trampoline among girls was held as part of the 26th European Championships in Baku on April 15.

The awards were presented to the athletes by members of Technical Committee of the European Union of Gymnastic (UEG) – Mariela Stoycheva, Konrad Bojakowski, Babette van Wetering and Irina Karavaeva, UEG Executive Director Lisa Wortman, UEG Sports Coordinator Linda Davila, and managers of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) – Sara Zeynalova, Farid Mammadzade and Viktoria Abysheva.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 12.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries participated in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions were held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

On the last day of the tournament, the finals in 4 disciplines (Individual Trampoline, Synchronized Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline) were held at the National Gymnastics Arena of Baku.

