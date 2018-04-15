By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova ranked fifth in juniors’ double mini-trampoline competitions held as part of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 15.

Magsudova scored 63,900 points in the finals.

Spain’s Melania Rogriguez won the gold medal, Russia’s Aleksandra Bonartseva won the silver medal and Portugal’s Sara Guido ranked third.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 12.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries participated in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions were held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

On the last day of the tournament, the finals in 4 disciplines (Individual Trampoline, Synchronized Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline) were held at the National Gymnastics Arena of Baku.

---

