By Trend:

Coach of the Belarus women's team Natalia Lebedeva has hailed the National Gymnastics Arena, which hosts the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku, and conditions created there.

"In Baku, we feel support of the friendly Azerbaijani people. We really like the hall, atmosphere and service here. We feel comfortable in the National Gymnastics Arena," she told Trend on April 14, following performance of her gymnasts.

"I have been in many venues. However, here, in Baku, we feel very comfortable and conditions created here are great. Thank you!" added Lebedeva.

Speaking about results of gymnasts representing Belarus, she said the main part of the Championships is ahead.

"They are great, but the main competitions are ahead. And we are very happy that we already have a license to Youth Olympics," the coach added.

As for Azerbaijani gymnasts, Lebedeva stressed that talented young people are growing up. "One can see promising athletes, who have the future, and coaches understand this," she said.

Lebedeva is sure that one can learn a lot from Azerbaijan in organization of sports competitions.

"We will hold the second European Games in 2019, and, of course, we have to learn a lot from Azerbaijan," she said.

Today is the third day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Trampoline qualification event among seniors and juniors, the finals among men's and women's teams in double mini-trampoline and tumbling senior event, as well as semifinals in senior and junior trampoline event will be held today.

Today, Azerbaijan will be represented by Ilya Grishunin, Ruslan Aghamirov, Veronika Zemlyanaya, Svetlana Makshtarova and Seljan Magsudova.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are being held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.