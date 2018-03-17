By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has hosted the ceremony of awarding the winners of the first day of finals of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.

President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Farid Gayibov, FIG Technical Delegate Liubov Andrianova, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzada, FIG Technical Delegate Julio Marcos Felipe, Director of the National Gymnastics Arena Magsud Farzullayev, member of the Executive Committee of the AGF Mariana Vasileva, as well as head coach of the Azerbaijani artistic gymnastics team Rza Aliyev took part in the ceremony.

Also, the AGF Trophy was awarded for the highest performance score.

Among the men, the award was given to Georgia’s Konstantin Kuzovkov, and among the women – Uzbekistan’s Oksana Chusovitina.

The awards were presented by Secretary General of the AGF Nurlana Mammadzada and member of the Executive Committee of the AGF Mariana Vasileva.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz