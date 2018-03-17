By Trend

The first day of finals for individual apparatuses of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The first day will see finals in men’s parallel bars, rings and floor exercises, while women will be competing in vault and uneven bars.

Marina Nekrasova represents Azerbaijan in the women’s finals in uneven bars and vault, Maria Smirnova – in uneven bars and Yulia Inshina - in vault.

A total of 10 sets of medals will be awarded.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz