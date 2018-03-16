By Trend

Finalists of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in competitions in exercises on pommel horse have been determined in Baku on March 16.

Following the qualification, representatives of China Hao Weng and Jingyuan Zou, Turkish gymnast Goksu Uctas, Oksana Chusovitina (Uzbekistan), Angela Maguire from South Africa, Greek gymnasts Ioanna Xoulogi and Evelina Magia, as well as Yana Fedorova (Ukraine) took part in the final.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Yuliya Inshina and Maria Smirnova took the 10th and 14th places according to the results of qualification, respectively. Inshina qualified as a second reservist and can take part in the finals in case one of the eight finalists not comes to the floor.

The second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 16. The second day sees holding qualification competitions for men in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar exercises. Women gymnasts will compete in balance beam and floor exercises.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agharzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

