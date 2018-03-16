By Trend

The second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The second day will see holding qualification competitions for men in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar exercises. Women gymnasts will compete in balance beam and floor exercises.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agharzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

---

