The opening ceremony of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku was impressive, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari told Trend March 16.

He said that he couldn’t watch the performances of the Italian gymnasts, but he attended the opening ceremony.

He said that he likes sports, adding that sports competitions are the way to dialogue and friendship among people. The ambassador also appreciated the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, where the opening ceremony was held.

The National Gymnastics Arena is amazing, he said, adding that he visited it during the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship in Baku.

Massari added that tennis is his favorite kind of sports, and he often plays it in Baku.

He added that being an Italian, he loves football, and supports Bologna Football Club.

The opening ceremony of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup was devoted to the unification of all kinds of gymnastics under the slogan "Gymnastics is the voice of the future".

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle among young people, decided to appeal to the audience with the help of the ceremony.

The opening ceremony was launched by 12-year-old Fidan who performed the anthem of Azerbaijan. Despite her young age, Fidan participated in many international festivals and was included in the "Golden Book" of Azerbaijan's young talents.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agharzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

