By Trend

The opening ceremony of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku March 15.

The ceremony was devoted to the unification of all kinds of gymnastics under the slogan "Gymnastics is the voice of the future".

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle among young people, decided to appeal to the audience with the help of the ceremony.

The opening ceremony was launched by 12-year-old Fidan who performed the anthem of Azerbaijan. Despite her young age, Fidan participated in many international festivals and was included in the "Golden Book" of Azerbaijan's young talents.

Then the gymnasts, who demonstrated various gymnastic elements, appeared at the stage. The first day of the tournament ended by these performances.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agharzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz