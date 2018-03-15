By Trend

The level of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is very high, Azerbaijani gymnast Timur Bayramov told Trend March 15.

The gymnast said that in general, he performed not bad at the competitions.

“The rivals at the competitions are very strong,” Bayramov said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t reach the finals, which means that the level of the competitions is very high. I have to perform on one more apparatus tomorrow, so I’ll try to do my best and compete for reaching the finals.”

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agharzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

