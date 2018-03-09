By Trend

An international football tournament of parliamentary teams, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the parliament of Azerbaijan, will begin on March 9.

The tournament will start with a match between parliamentary teams of Azerbaijan and Latvia at 16:00. After the match, the teams of Poland and Turkey will face.

Addressing an event dedicated to the start of the tournament, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee for Youth and Sport Fuad Muradov noted that a very important event occurred in the history of Azerbaijan 100 years ago as the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) was established.

Muradov added that the Azerbaijani parliament played an important role in this process.

He further stressed that Azerbaijan has become a sports country.

"Azerbaijan has hosted the First European Games, Formula 1, Islamic Solidarity Games, various local and international sports competitions. We decided to hold this tournament with an aim to contribute to the sports policy of the country and to mark the centenary of the parliament, as well as to familiarize our colleagues with processes taking place in Azerbaijan and situation of the people who became refugees and internally displaced persons as a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan. This visit of parliamentarians will strengthen fraternal and friendly ties between the countries. During a short period of time, the parliament of Azerbaijan has organized many international events, but such an event combining politics and sports is being held for the first time," Muradov said.

The tournament with participation of the teams of the parliament of Azerbaijan, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Sejm of Poland, and the Saeima of Latvia will continue until March 11.

The tournament is held in accordance with the order signed by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on the announcement of 2018 the Year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

