By Trend

Azerbaijan will be represented by two athletes in men's event at the upcoming FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup AGF Trophy in Baku, head coach of the Azerbaijani artistic gymnastics team Rza Aliyev told Trend on February 2.

"The event in Baku is our first competition in 2018,” he said. “After Baku we will participate in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Doha. Azerbaijan will be represented by Murad Agarzayev and Timur Bayramov in men's artistic gymnastics competitions."

“Agarzayev will perform in four disciplines, namely, floor exercises, pommel horse, vault and horizontal bar,” Aliyev added. “Bayramov will perform in floor exercises, parallel bars and horizontal bar.”

He added that the main goal for athletes is the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Aliyev stressed that another Azerbaijani gymnast Bence Talas was seriously injured.

"Injured Talas performed during the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku in 2017, but he was able to win two gold medals,” he said. "He underwent two surgeries. One more surgery is planned to be held. So, his recovery will take about a year."

"Strong athletes will come to the event from Europe, Asia, in particular, from Japan,” he said. “The competition will be great. It will not be easy, but as always, we will try and go forward.”

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup AGF Trophy will be held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan, March 15-18.

