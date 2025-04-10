Turkiye broadens oil and gas exploration initiatives through partnership with Pakistan

10 April 2025 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

The Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and Pakistan's three national oil companies will submit a joint bid for Pakistan's tender for 40 offshore blocks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Türkiye has taken a new step toward exploring oil and natural gas abroad. While the Oruç Reis Seismic Research Vessel continues its operations in the Somali seas, a new cooperation has been established with Pakistan.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, who attended the Pakistan Mining Investment Forum for the first time as part of the Islamabad program, delivered a speech at the ministerial session.

During the forum, a Joint Bidding Agreement was signed between Turkish Petroleum and Pakistan's national oil companies: Mari Energies, OGDCL, and PPL.

Bayraktar, who attended the signing ceremony, said, "This step will further deepen the strategic energy partnership between Türkiye and Pakistan and will also be an important milestone in terms of regional energy security."

Following the forum, Bayraktar held separate meetings with Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Energy Minister for Electricity Sardar Awaiz Ahmad Khan Leghari.

Pakistan will hold a tender for a total of 40 offshore exploration blocks—14 in the Makran offshore basin and 26 in the Indus offshore basin—on June 30, 2025. According to the agreement, four companies—one Turkish and three Pakistani—will make joint bids for the blocks they have agreed upon.

Bayraktar was also received by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as part of the Islamabad program, where energy relations between Türkiye and Pakistan were discussed.

Bayraktar also met with General Asim Munir, Commander of Pakistani Land Forces.