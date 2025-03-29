Trump warns of “very bad things” for Iran, prefers diplomatic solution

29 March 2025 07:23 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran is a top priority for him, adding that "very bad" things may await it if it keeps rejecting the talks.

"We either need to engage in talks and discussions, or else very bad things could happen to Iran—and I don’t want that," Trump remarked. "I would rather see this issue resolved through dialogue with Iran."

It is worth noting that Trump had previously sent a letter to Iran’s leadership concerning demands related to the nuclear agreement. Tehran has stated that it plans to respond to the letter.

Besides, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denounced what he called “bullying tactics” after Trump’s threats.

"The insistence of some bullying powers on holding talks with Iran does not aim to solve issues but rather aims to assert and impose their own expectations,” said Khamenei. "Absolutely, the Islamic Republic will not accept their expectations."

In 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal brokered between world powers and Iran known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Despite complying with the nuclear agreement for over a year after the US withdrawal, Iran gradually reduced its commitments, citing the failure of the deal’s remaining signatories to protect its interests.