Canada's Carney to speak with Trump after US announces 25% auto tariffs

28 March 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated on Thursday that he would be having a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days following Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on auto imports. Carney, who has not spoken with Trump since taking office nearly two weeks ago, mentioned that the U.S. president had reached out on Wednesday evening to schedule the call.

"We will be speaking soon, certainly in the next day or two," Carney said. He added that Trump must respect Canada's sovereignty, remarking, "That’s not much to ask, but apparently it’s a lot for him."

Carney expressed frustration over Trump’s ongoing trade war with Canada, highlighting that Trump continues to push for Canada to join the U.S. as the 51st state—an idea that has angered many Canadians. "It is clear that the United States is no longer a reliable partner. There may be a chance to rebuild trust through negotiations, but we won't go back," Carney stated. "We must drastically reduce our reliance on the United States and shift our trade relationships elsewhere."

Carney, who was sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister on March 14, noted that it’s uncommon for a Canadian prime minister to go this long without engaging in dialogue with a U.S. president after assuming office.