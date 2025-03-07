Philippines and Canada prepare to sign agreement on deployment of troops

7 March 2025 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Philippines and Canada have agreed to sign an agreement on the deployment of troops and joint exercises amid rising tensions in the South China Sea, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense, negotiations have been successfully concluded, but the exact date for the signing of the agreement has not yet been announced.

"This agreement will lay the foundation for expanded cooperation," the statement read, adding that it will foster "closer collaboration between the defense and military departments of both countries."

This agreement comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea, where territorial disputes involve several nations, including China, the Philippines, and other Southeast Asian countries. The joint exercises and potential deployment of forces are seen as a way to bolster regional security and enhance the capacity of the Philippines and Canada to respond to emerging threats.

The agreement also reflects Canada's growing involvement in Indo-Pacific security, as the country seeks to strengthen its defense partnerships in the region. Both nations aim to promote stability, freedom of navigation, and adherence to international law in the contested waters of the South China Sea.

Experts believe that this partnership could serve as a counterbalance to China's increasing military presence in the area, offering a strategic alliance between Canada, an important Western ally, and the Philippines, a key player in Southeast Asia.