Busan hosts Asia's largest drone exhibition, showcasing cutting-edge technologies

26 February 2025 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Busan is hosting the Drone Show Korea (DSK), the largest drone exhibition in Asia, featuring the latest advancements in unmanned technologies across industries such as defense, aerospace, and future mobility, Azernews reports.

The exhibition has drawn participation from 306 companies across 15 countries, marking a record-high number of exhibitors in the event’s 10-year history. This year, DSK has expanded its scope to include emerging sectors such as space technologies, AI-driven drone systems, carbon neutrality solutions, and next-generation mobility.

A key focus of this year’s event is the integration of drones into urban environments, particularly in logistics and transportation. With advancements in AI and machine learning, drones are becoming increasingly autonomous, paving the way for their role in smart cities and innovative delivery systems.

As the industry continues to evolve, the DSK serves as a crucial platform for collaboration and innovation, highlighting how drone technology is adapting to address both industrial demands and global challenges.