25 January 2025 21:03 (UTC+04:00)
Russian oil tankers face setbacks as Barbados and Panama remove their flags

Barbados and Panama are removing over 100 Russian tankers from their maritime registries, disrupting the logistics system that supports Russia's oil exports, according to Bloomberg, Azernews reports.

