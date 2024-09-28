Cinema in mafia boss’s Sicily hometown refuses to show film of his life

28 September 2024 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

The owner of the only cinema in Castelvetrano, the Sicilian hometown of the notorious Cosa Nostra mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, has refused to screen a film based on his life, Azernews reports via The Guardian.

Denaro died of cancer in September last year, nine months after he was arrested following 30 years on the run.

The heavily fictionalised film, Sicilian Letters, premiered at the Venice film festival and will be released in Italian cinemas on 10 October.

Salvatore Vaccarino, the owner of Marconi cinema in Castelvetrano, refused to host a preview and to screen the film, the Giornale di Sicilia reported. “It doesn’t interest me, it doesn’t concern me,” Vaccarino told the newspaper.

He is the son of the late former mayor Antonio Vaccarino, who was convicted of drugs trafficking in the 1990s and is known for having corresponded with Denaro on behalf of Italy’s secret services as they sought to capture him. Sicilian Letters is based on the correspondence.

The Ansa news agency cited sources as saying one reason for Vaccarino not showing the film could be because of the reference to his father. Others said sympathies for Denaro ran deep in Castelvetrano and the film depicted him in a negative light.

Giovanni Lentini, Castelvetrano’s mayor, said he would try to persuade Vaccarino to show the film “so that citizens can be given the chance to see it”.

---

