Çukurova International Airport opens in Turkiye, with capacity for 9 million passengers annually

11 August 2024 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Flights to Çukurova Airport will be transferred from Adana and will operate five times a week, Azernews reports citing Turkish media.

Çukurova International Airport, designed to accommodate 9 million passengers annually, has opened in Mersin Province, Turkiye. Starting August 11, Aeroflot will commence flights to the airport, which is situated between the cities of Adana and Mersin.

The transfer of flights to Çukurova Airport from Adana is expected to increase the flow of tourists from Russia to the region, which ranks third among foreign buyers of real estate in Turkiye. Russia is also constructing Turkiye’s first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, in Mersin Province, and the new airport is anticipated to enhance transportation to the area.

Çukurova Airport, Turkiye’s 58th airport, was built at a cost of €244.5 million. Its 3,500-meter-long runway meets CAT-II standards and can accommodate all types of aircraft, including wide-body jets. A section of the highway connecting Mersin and Adana to the airport has been completed, and in the future, a high-speed train will reduce travel time between the cities and the airport to 23 minutes, according to Abdülkadir Uraloğlu, the head of the Ministry of Transport.

At the opening ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Çukurova Airport as “Turkiye’s air gateway to the region and the world.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz