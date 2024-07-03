EURO-2024: Turkish national team becomes last team to reach 1/4 finals [VIDEO]

3 July 2024 04:30 (UTC+04:00)

The 1/8 final match between Austria and Turkey in the European football championship organized in Germany has ended.

The last participant of the quarter-finals was announced in Leipzig.

The Moon Stars defeated Austria 2-1 in a thrilling last-16 encounter.

Defender Merih Demiral scored both goals of the Turkish national team.

The quarter-final stage will start on July 5.

EURO-2024

Round of 16

July 2

23:00. Austria - Turkiye - 1:2

Goals: Michael Gregoritsch, 66 - Merih Demiral, 1; 59

Referee: Artur Dias (Portugal)

Leipzig Stadium

---

