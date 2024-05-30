Documentation about Google's search algorithms leak onto Internet

30 May 2024 23:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

About 2.5 thousand pages of documents describing the work of the Google search service have been posted on the Internet, Azernews reports.

The internal documents that are online contain information about the types of data that Google collects and uses. They also report on the search engine's policy regarding small sites, as well as Google's work with queries on sensitive topics like the presidential election.

The publication notes that this "unprecedented" leak gives reason to believe that Google was not "completely honest" in its statements about the work of the search engine. "Lying is a harsh, but the only appropriate word in this situation," The Verge quotes the opinion of SEO specialist Mike King, who reviewed the leaked documents.

Google has not commented on the leak yet.

