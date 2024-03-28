Turkiye introduces new electric vehicle charging stations

28 March 2024 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

The installation, commissioning, and operation processes of RHG Enertürk Electric Vehicle Charging Stations will be carried out under the supervision of TÜV SÜD, one of Germany's most reliable brands in this field. Thanks to this application, which is the first in the sector, it is aimed at introducing the phrase "safe charging station" to the sector by providing a high level of security against risks and accidents that may occur at the stations for both electric vehicles and users.

Surveillance information of the relevant station can be easily accessed with the QR code on RHG Enertürk Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, which continue to be controlled by TÜV SÜD at regular six-month periods.

With the strategic cooperation that started in 2023, a road map to be implemented from the installation to operation of electric vehicle charging stations was created under the supervision of TÜV SÜD. Every point of the electric vehicle charging stations was aimed to be resistant and safe to climate conditions with reliable materials with international certificates, and the understanding of sustainability was prioritized at every stage of the process. Users can use the labels and QR codes on RHG Enertürk Electric Vehicle Charging Stations. They will have access to information about the results of the safety tests and how the determined standards are implemented and followed, and will charge at electric vehicle charging stations with safe infrastructure.

RHG Enertürk Energy General Manager Alpay Beyla and TÜV SÜD Turkiye CEO Kerim Eroğlu came together at the cooperation information meeting. RHG Enertürk Enerji General Manager Alpay Beyla.

“We are one of the first 5 companies in Turkiye to receive an electric vehicle charging station operating licence. While establishing our electric vehicle charging stations, we proceeded by taking into account the needs of the sector, especially the station and charging safety issues, which have become an important issue in the global market. From the very beginning of our investment processes, we focused on technical planning that would gain user trust and, most importantly, ensure the safety of life and property. We have started our work to ensure that the technical criteria are permanent and transparent when choosing the construction and electrical subcontractors with whom we will work in the installation of our stations so that our customers can charge their electric vehicles comfortably, quickly, and reliably. While contributing to the electrification of transportation, our focus is not only to install devices and stations but also to keep our operational efficiency in the field of electric vehicle charging network operation at the highest level and to make permanent the user trust we have gained. In order to eliminate all operational risks that may occur, we bring together different subcontractors and technical stakeholders on common ground. We know that technical specifications and guides prepared in accordance with international norms are a first for the industry, and we expect them to serve as a guide. We prioritise the safety of our customers and employees and direct our work accordingly.”

In his statement, he touched upon the importance of the project for the electric vehicle charging industry and its users.

TÜV SÜD Turkiye General Manager Kerim Eroğlu said, “As TÜV SÜD, we have been working to add value to businesses and consumers for more than 150 years, taking into account reliability, quality, and sustainability for future generations. Our collaboration with RHG Enertürk Enerji will provide great convenience to users when choosing a "safe charging station" with the labelling system that will prove the reliability of electric vehicle charging stations. We aim for our collaboration to add value to RHG Enertürk Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and their customers.” said.

RHG Enertürk Enerji, which stands out with its important collaborations and projects in the field of electric vehicle charging stations, has an important role in the field of sustainable energy and transportation, as well as the reliable charging opportunity it provides to electric vehicle users, thanks to its cooperation with TÜV SÜD, the pioneer of the sector with its comprehensive testing, certification, and inspection services. It represents one step.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz