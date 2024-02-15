TRNC aims at strengthening defence through diverting investment

15 February 2024 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar, attended the events organised on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the liberation of Kahramanmaraş. The president made a speech at the event where he attended the Business World Meeting.

Speaking in the program, Tatar said that he was very happy to be in friendly and fraternal Turkiye.

Stating that the work carried out after the earthquakes on February 6 in Kahramanmaraş was satisfactory, Tatar stated that the city stands out in the fields of industry, textiles, aquaculture, and agriculture.

Noting that Kahramanmaraş has potential in various fields, Tatar continued his words as follows:

"The city's industrialists, tradespeople, and tradesmen have great responsibilities. We are currently living in such an age that it is very important to be present in trade, industry, and production due to global warming, which we call global, and the problems it brings, wars, epidemic periods, and increases in energy costs, as well as the effects of the earthquake. I congratulate all the people, industrialists, traders, producers, livestock breeders, farmers, and tradesmen of this ancient city at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kahramanmaraş, which has made progress after the earthquake."

Regarding investments in the field of defence industry, Tatar said, "At another meeting in Konya, which I recently attended with Vice President Mr. Cevdet Yılmaz, we observed the developments in the national defence industry, that an ecosystem is being created in different places throughout the Republic of Turkiye, and that many different production centres that will serve each other are being developed in this ecosystem. We observed it. This made me very happy."

Noting that TRNC also has potential in the field of defence industry, Tatar concluded his speech as follows:

"In the coming period, some investments can be made in the national defence industry in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, because there is potential there too. From shipyards to our ports, to all kinds of military works to be carried out there in the blue homeland. Of course, Geçitkale Airport, Ercan Airport, and the national defence industry are in the air. Of course, there is serious work to be done there to ensure security. Therefore, I congratulate each one of you. I congratulate you all. The important thing is unity of heart. The heart is national."

