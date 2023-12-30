Seoul sees heaviest December snowfall in over 40 years; more snow expected over weekend

30 December 2023 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Seoul residents battled through the heaviest snowfall recorded for December since 1981, as a winter storm dumped more than 10 centimeters Saturday, with more snow expected in many parts of the country ahead of the new year, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

A heavy snow advisory was in effect for the entire capital, except for southwestern Seoul, parts of Gyeonggi Province and most parts of the eastern province of Gangwon earlier in the day, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

As of 4 p.m., the advisory remained in effect for most parts of Gangwon, with up to 1 to 4 centimeters of snowfall per hour pounding the inland and mountainous areas of the province.

The advisory is given when the snowfall is expected to reach 5 centimeters or more within 24 hours.

Seoul saw its heaviest December snowfall of 12.2 cm since 1981, in terms of the maximum depth of newly fallen snow. On Dec. 19, 1981, Seoul recorded an all-time December high of 18.3 cm.

The city government said it has deployed 4,689 personnel and 1,218 pieces of equipment for snow removal efforts across the capital.

The snowfall caused minor traffic collisions across the city, with traffic being partially restricted on a five-lane road in central Seoul among others.

The weather agency said light rainfall of less than 0.1 mm or snowfall of less than 0.1 cm is expected in the eastern parts of Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province.

It had said there may be more heavy snow warnings in the broader capital area and in-land parts of the eastern province of Gangwon due to incoming snow clouds from the Yellow Sea.

For Sunday, it forecast cloudy weather across the country, with rain or snow in the morning, and the possibility of heavy snowfall in the coastal areas of Gangwon in the afternoon.

