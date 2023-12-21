AliExpress launches payment with Uzcard and Humo card for clients from Uzbekistan

21 December 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

The company has also established direct delivery of goods from China to speed up the issuance of orders, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The payment function with Uzcard and Humo cards has become available for all AliExpress users, Spot writes with reference to the marketplace's press service.

The platform completed the process of connecting both national payment systems of Uzbekistan to its system in December. People in Uzbekistan will be able to make purchases with payments debited in the national currency - soum.