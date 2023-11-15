Turkish President predicts Israel's fate in Armenia

15 November 2023 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Turkiye's president has said Israel will suffer disappointment as a result of the conflict in the Middle East, as Armenia did earlier in the Garabagh conflict, Azernews reports.

"After years of chasing dreams of our lands, Armenia learned the lesson of the Garabagh War and stood its ground. Israel has also suffered disappointment. As long as we, 85 million people, are united, no one can break us. And that is why a still strong and modern army is a necessity for us," he said while addressing members of the ruling Justice and Development Party faction in parliament.

Erdogan also called Israel a "terrorist state."

He also said that Netanyahu, although he has nuclear weapons, is nearing his end.

"Recognise that you have a nuclear bomb. And you have it; that's why you threaten with it. No matter how many bombs you have, your end [in politics] has come."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz