Polish wine professionals to help promote Georgian wine

20 October 2023 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

A group of Polish wine professionals have visited Georgia with the aim of learning about the traditional and modern techniques of winemaking in the country and promoting it in the Polish market, the National Wine Agency of Georgia said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The group of sommeliers visited producers in the country’s eastern winemaking region of Kakheti and tasted their wines.

As part of the tour, the guests were introduced to the producers’ winemaking technology and tasted wines made in both traditional and modern process.

Walk-around tasting in capital Tbilisi was also organised for the visitors, with 30 companies introducing their products at the tasting, where the producers received evaluations and recommendations from the Polish sommeliers.

The tour was supported by the National Wine Agency and its contractor marketing company People PR, with the aim of targeting Poland as what the former has called “one of the strategic markets” for Georgian wine.

