Border forces arrest 6 people attempting to enter Türkiye illegally

29 August 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish border security forces arrested six people when they attempted to cross into Türkiye from Syria and Iran illegally, authorities said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“Our Border Eagles captured six people who were attempting to enter our country from Syria and Iran illegally,” the National Defense Ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Among those arrested were three people who were affiliated with the PKK/KCK terror group, it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK– listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz