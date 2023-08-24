Agile Spirit 2023: Azerbaijan joins Multinational Military Exercise in Georgia

24 August 2023 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Agile Spirit 2023, a multinational military exercise involving 21 countries, has kicked off in Georgia. The exercise, which began on August 21, 2023, is taking place at the National Military Training Center "Krtsanisi" in Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Georgia.

Servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army are also taking part in the military exercises.

More than 3,500 military personnel from NATO member and partner countries, including the United States, Britain, Italy, Poland, Azerbaijan, and Japan, are participating in the exercise. The joint drills are aimed at enhancing interoperability and training and improving the operational capabilities of exercise participants during the planning and execution of operations in real-time within a multinational environment.

The exercise includes a computer-aided command and staff exercise with a training staff of a multinational brigade and battalion tactical exercises, which will be held at ranges in Georgia until September 1, 2023. The exercise also features joint training of different branches of the military, as well as combined operations of special forces.

The "Agile Spirit" exercises have been held annually since 2011. Since 2015, military personnel from various member countries and partner countries of the Alliance, including Bulgaria, have participated in it.

The aim of the exercise is to increase interoperability and improve the operational capabilities of the participating forces during the planning and conduct of operations in a multinational environment, as well as to contribute to the maintenance of a stable and secure environment in the Black Sea region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz