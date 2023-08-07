PM calls Shovi landslide “terrible tragedy”, extends condolences to families of victims

7 August 2023 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday called the landslide in the Shovi resort of Racha region in western Georgia that claimed at least 18 lives last week a "terrible tragedy" and extended his condolences to the families of the victims, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Speaking at the Government meeting, the PM stressed the tragedy had "shaken the whole of the country", stressing his office had taken actions to respond to the disaster "from the very first minutes" after being notified of the developments.

He said 400 rescuers had been engaged in the operation and 210 citizens evacuated from the disaster zone since Thursday, and called employees of the Emergency Management Service and servicemembers of the Georgian Defence Forces who were involved in the efforts "heroes".

The head of the Government also pointed to the presence of medical workers at the site and more than 100 pieces of special hardware being used, adding the Infrastructure Minister was coordinating the efforts while "all ministers" were engaged in addressing the consequences of the disaster.

---

