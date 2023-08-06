Milan sign USA midfielder Yunus Musah

6 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AC Milan has announced that they have signed United States midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia in a permanent move, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The 20-year-old has joined the Serie A giants for a reported transfer fee of 20 million euros. He has signed a five-year contract with Milan. Born in New York, Yunus came through the Arsenal academy before transferring to Valencia's youth system in 2019. He made his debut for Valencia's first team in September 2020 and made 108 appearances for the Spanish side, scoring with 5 goals. He has 27 USA caps. Musah lived in Italy during his early childhood. He is Milan's eighth signing of the summer as they restructure the team following the sale of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali to Newcastle for around 64 million euros.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz