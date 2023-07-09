AFAD issues heavy rain alerts in 15 Turkish provinces

9 July 2023 21:02 (UTC+04:00)

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has declared red alerts in 16 provinces across the country, implementing measures to mitigate the extent of damage caused by heavy downpours.

"We have issued warnings to 15 provinces and are closely monitoring them in collaboration with meteorology. Our team remains active 24/7," said the President of AFAD Yunus Sezer, Azernews repots.

He further emphasized AFAD's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens during this challenging period.

Sezer, accompanied by Ordu Governor Tuncay Sonel and Metropolitan Mayor Mehmet Hilmi Güler, visited the city of Ordu, which suffered significant damage caused due to heavy rainfall. Fortunately, no lives were lost in the flooding that occurred in Ordu, said Sezer.

"Our assessment teams have commenced their work to evaluate the extent of the damage. Despite the heavy rainfall since midnight, our center in Ordu remained free from casualties. However, we have observed damages to workplaces, as well as property damage caused by flooding in houses and vehicles," Sezer noted.

"Our damage assessment teams are currently deployed in the field, and we are determined to swiftly address the needs of our citizens and provide the necessary support. Both our President and the Minister of Interior have given us instructions to offer all forms of assistance, and we will strive to fulfill them promptly," he further added.

Sezer highlighted the impact of torrential rain, leading to nearly a thousand landslides in the region. He stated, "Four of our teams are presently working tirelessly across the affected areas in Ordu. We are committed to preventing any further harm to our citizens and will prioritize their safety throughout this ordeal."

Tragically, one individual lost their life due to the heavy rain in Samsun. Sezer expressed his condolences, saying, "Regrettably, we experienced another loss of life in Samsun yesterday as a result of the flooding. Search and rescue operations were carried out tirelessly from night till morning, and the victim was recovered earlier today."

Sezer assured the public that all crisis centers, including governors, mayors, and community leaders, are actively engaged in managing the situation. Precautionary measures have been implemented in areas prone to risks, including the deployment of construction equipment. Furthermore, aircraft are on standby at search and rescue points, ready to respond to any potential emergencies.

Notably, the Coast Guard helicopter successfully rescued stranded citizens in Şile yesterday, and similar precautions are being taken in that region.

Sezer urged citizens to heed the orange warning that will remain in effect till tomorrow, advising them to stay away from high-risk areas such as creek beds.

As the nation grapples with the aftermath of heavy rainfalls, AFAD and relevant authorities are working diligently to support affected communities and alleviate the impact of these disasters on the lives of citizens.

---

