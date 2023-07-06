National Wine Agency engages in EU's Eco2Wine programme fostering innovation, communication in winemaking

6 July 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

The National Wine Agency of Georgia on Thursday revealed it had joined Eco2Wine, a project supported by the European Union’s Horizon Europe Doctoral Training Network aiming to strengthen global innovation and communication in the winemaking industry, Azernews reports, citing Agenda news agency.

Performing “cutting-edge research”, improving the qualifications of Ph.D. students in the industry, and educating the public about novel winemaking techniques will be among the project’s activities starting in late 2023 and over the next four years.

With a combined investment of around €2.4 million, it will concentrate on the most recent scientific discoveries and employ innovative methods of public involvement and communication, such as digital storytelling, virtual exhibits, connections between science and the arts, and initiatives to involve key public groups in the generation of fresh concepts.

Coordinated by the University of Milan, Eco2Wine partners include Germany, France, Italy, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, and their respective universities. The project also involves representatives from the wine industries of each of the countries, including the National Wine Agency of Georgia and the Shumi Winery Company.

National Wine Agency said that the project's primary goals include advancing vineyard management practices, expanding consumer wine options, and promoting the creation of natural, environmentally friendly wines.

It also aims to develop novel tools by utilizing microbial interactions during winemaking.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz