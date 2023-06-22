AK Party's Kandemir announced: Congress to be held in September

22 June 2023 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

AK Party Deputy Chairman Erkan Kandemir makes statements on CNN TÜRK regarding the congress process of his party. In his speech, Kandemir said, "First, there will be the big congress, then the provincial and district congresses. We will hold the congress on the date our President deems appropriate, by making a decision at the MKYK on September 16 or 30."

Headlines from the speech of AK Party member Kandemir are as follows:

We political parties are able to hold congresses after two years. We have completed our two years. We do not want to pass our third year. Our congress calendar takes about 13 months. Of course, they have a ban period. In these meticulous parties like us, we carry out the process by making the right consultation and choosing the right names in the society.

Since there is very little time left for the local elections, we will hold our provincial-district congresses later. In September, we will hold a congress first.

Our President is establishing a large consultation team. We make our assessments. Elections are completed, ministers are formed. Now we will prepare for a new renewal in politics and then the local elections and nominate the right candidates.

By making a decision at the Central Decision Board on September 16 or 30, we will hold the congress on the date our President deems appropriate.

We drew our own roadmap. It's a never-ending move. If savings will be made both on the work and on the staff in this sense, we continue the same.

In fact, we are watching the exact manifestation of what we said before the election. On the one hand, CHP has a self-centered approach that resists the change of the world. On the other hand, it is a political movement and alliance that reads the change in society, takes a position immediately according to the change in the world, and has achieved integration very well. In fact, our nation saw the change between the two alliances before the Election. This both increases our responsibility and reminds us how much we have to fight. 70% of our parliamentary group has changed, our entire Council of Ministers has changed, and our new friends are proudly continuing their duties together with our friends who left. Our responsibility towards this nation, which has given us such an honor, is to continue to serve without being spoiled or arrogant.

