Breakthrough in Turkish UCAVs: overtaking all its competitors in world with 27 hours of flight

22 June 2023 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Canberk Doğan

The national UCAV Bayraktar TB2 Export Agreement process between Kuwait and Baykar was successfully completed. For the national UCAV Bayraktar TB2, which will be exported with an agreement of $367m, Baykar General Manager Haluk Bayraktar announced the development with the words “The national UCAV Bayraktar TB2, the winner of the competitive process involving American, European and Chinese companies”.

While Turkiye's investments in the defense industry in recent years have been closely followed by many countries, it also reflects positively on exports. The national UCAV Bayraktar TB2 export contract process between the State of Kuwait and Baykar has been successfully completed.

In the statement made on Baykar's social media account, "We have successfully completed the contract process with the State of Kuwait for the export of national UCAV BayraktarTB2. The national UCAV Bayraktar TB2, which is the winner of the competitive process involving American, European and Chinese companies, will operate in the skies of Kuwait, where it broke the record for the longest flight time by staying in the air for 27 hours and 3 minutes in desert conditions in 2019”.

Exported to 30 countries

Baykar General Manager Haluk Bayraktar used the following expressions in his social media account: “We have successfully concluded the national UCAV Bayraktar TB2 export contract, which we directly executed between the State of Kuwait and Baykar. National UCAV Bayraktar TB2s, with which we have signed export contracts with 30 countries so far, will continue to serve for the establishment of peace and security in the inventories of friendly and brotherly countries.” On the other hand, in the statement made on the social media account of the Kuwait State Communications Office, it was reported that the agreement in question was worth 367 million dollars.

The African continent preferred TB2

Bayraktar TB2, Turkiye's pride in the air, also made a difference to its counterparts in the African market. Many European countries have strengthened their air forces with Bayraktar TB2 instead of the Chinese-made Wing Loong and the USA-made MQ 9 Reaper. Bayraktar TB2s serve the armies of countries such as Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso and Djibouti. 18 countries in Africa include Aksungur UAV, Anka and Bayraktar TB-2s in their inventory. Apart from Turkiye, the Chinese-made Wing Loong UAV is also in the inventory of some African countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz