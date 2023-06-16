BRICS currently 'in vogue,' enjoying wide popularity around world, Kremlin spokesman says

16 June 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

The BRICS group of nations currently enjoys great popularity in the world, and one could even say that the group is currently “in vogue” internationally, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The BRICS is an association that currently indeed enjoys great popularity; one could even say that the BRICS group is currently in vogue internationally," he said on Russian TV.

Peskov pointed out that about 15 nations have expressed interest in joining the organization.

"And this issue will be high on the agenda of the BRICS summit, planned for later this year," he underscored.