12 May 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Shooting occured at a coffee shop in Türkiye's Izmir province, Azernews reports citing Turkish media.

According to the information, the incident took place in the Menderes district. A fight between a group gathered in a coffee shop escalated into a shooting.

Five people are reported to have died in the incident. The police launched an investigation.

