3 May 2023 22:57 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck the New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Azernews reports citing Al Arabiya.

The quake was 16 km (10 miles) west-northwest of Ambunti, Papua New Guinea and estimated at a depth of 112 km EMSC added.

---

