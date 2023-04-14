Turkmenistan, China discuss issues of expanding trade and economic partnership

14 April 2023 19:02 (UTC+04:00)

Issues of expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation were discussed during the meeting of Turkmenistan's Ambassador to China Parakhat Durdiyev with representatives of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

During the meeting, the presentation of the new administrative center of the Akhal region of the city of Arkadag, which will be built on the basis of the "smart city" concept, was also held.

He familiarized the Chinese side with the investment environment of Turkmenistan, and the Turkmen diplomat discussed the possibilities of attracting investments and improving entrepreneurship in Turkmenistan in the format of the Celestial Empire.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and China amounted to $1.73 billion from January through February 2023.

