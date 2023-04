10 April 2023 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Estonia may buy US-made F-16 fighter jets and transfer them to Ukraine, the Baltic republic’s Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said, Azernews reports citing TASS.

‘I think it is very reasonable," Estonia’s top diplomat said in an interview with the Kiev Independent on Saturday.

Reinsalu acknowledged though that his country does not currently have such aircraft at its disposal.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz