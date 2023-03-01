Utilisation of renewables important for energy independence - Georgian Deputy Economy Minister

1 March 2023 20:14 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Romeo Mikautadze on Tuesday said ensuring utilisation of renewable energy was “important” for establishing a “sustainable, safe and independent” energy sector in the country.

To achieve this goal, it is necessary to create an attractive investment environment that serves the main interests of the state”, Mikautadze said at a meeting with renewable energy developers, investors, financial institutions and large consumers, organised by the United States Agency for International Development.

The meeting discussed innovative strategies and approaches to attract financing for renewable energy projects in Georgia, the USAID said.

The Ministry cited Mikautadze as saying the Government supported a strengthening of the private sector and its role in improving energy security of the country.

The Government has adopted a new incentive scheme for renewable energy [...] I would like to call for more activity from those who have projects and interest to participate in the auctions [...] With the construction of each megawatt of power [generation] - be it hydro, solar or wind - our country will take a very big step on the way to energy independence”, the Deputy Minister said.

USAID mission Director John Pennell said the programme was partnering with the Georgian Government, civil society and private sector to expand renewable energy production.

“This USAID partnership will create a stable, affordable, and clean electricity supply that supports key industries, a growing middle-class lifestyle, job growth, and greater energy security. USAID prioritises renewable energy in Georgia because more renewable energy production makes Georgia a stronger, more secure, and more prosperous partner in the South Caucasus”, Pennell said.

