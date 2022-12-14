Hungary doesn't rule out changes in gas contracts with Russia – country’s Foreign Minister

14 December 2022 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Hungarian government does not rule out that it will have to make changes to the long-term contracts for the purchase of Russian gas due to the possible introduction of a price cap on gas in the European Union, the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto announced on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Euronews.

He added that he had already discussed such an option by phone with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak the day before.

According to Szijjarto, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister confirmed that "if it becomes necessary to change long-term Hungarian-Russian contracts for the purchase of gas because of the gas price cap, this will be possible."

Szijjarto spoke at a meeting with Hungarian journalists, which was broadcast on his Facebook page.

At the same meeting with reporters Szijjarto said that the energy ministers of the EU countries failed to reach an agreement on the maximum price for gas on Tuesday and will continue the discussions on December 19.

In September 2021, Hungary signed two long-term contracts with Gazprom for the supply of a total of 4.5 bln cubic meters of fuel per year through pipelines through Serbia and Austria, bypassing Ukraine. The agreement is set for 15 years and can be reviewed 10 years after its implementation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz