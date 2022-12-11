Iran announces date of next parliamentary election

11 December 2022 08:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The 12th parliamentary election in Iran (Islamic Consultative Assembly) will be held on February 1, 2024, Director General of the Department of Elections of the Iranian Ministry of Interior Mohsen Eslami, said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"In addition to the parliamentary election, the election to the 6th convocation Assembly of Experts will also be held in the country on the mentioned date," Eslami said.

The official noted that the date of the election was approved by Iran's Guardian Council.

---

