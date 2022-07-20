Money transfers from Kyrgyzstan to Georgia increase

20 July 2022 09:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The volume of money transfers from Kyrgyzstan to Georgia significantly increased in May 2022, Trend reports via the National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

Money transfers from Kyrgyzstan to Georgia in May 2022 amounted to $5.7 million, which is almost 5 times more, compared to $1.2 million over the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, the total volume of money transfers from Georgia to Kyrgyzstan in May 2022 amounted to $200,000, which remained constant compared to May 2021.

Overall, the total volume of money transfers to Georgia in May 2022 amounted to $505.7 million, which is 2,7 times more compared to $187.7 million over the same month of 2021.

