Iran, South Africa discuss ways to boost ICT cooperation

6 June 2022 09:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Senior Iranian and South African officials held talks aimed at paving ground for bilateral cooperation on information communication technology, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iran's Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Khansari, who also heads the country's Information Technology Organization, met with his South African counterpart Mohlopi Phillemon Mapulane.

The talks took place on Saturday in Geneva on the sidelines of the World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) 2022.

Khansari spoke about Iran’s achievements in electronic services and announced the country’s readiness to have cooperation with South Africa in this sector.

Mapulane, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies of South Africa, welcomed that and said his country is ready to share experiences.

The World Summit on Information Society, sponsored by the United Nations, is the largest global gathering on information and communication.

This year, the annual gathering began on March 15. Its final week took place place from May 30 until June 3 involving in-person gatherings.

Iran’s Minister Information and Communications Technology Isa Zarepour delivered a speech on May 31.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz