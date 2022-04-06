By Trend

Georgia received additional Covid-19 Pfizer jabs Tuesday. The vaccines will be distributed to all regions, and their administering will begin soon, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Tamar Gabunia, Deputy Health Minister, the immunization promotional program will continue. She said that vaccination of 65% of the population was desirable before summer.

Tamar Gabunia once again accentuated the significance of a buster dose, especially for the risk-group people and patients with chronic diseases.

Immunization was going on with Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac jabs. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered for people aged 12+ in Georgia.

