By Trend

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Turdakun Sydykov called on Iranian businessmen to invest in the country, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

On February 10, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Islamic Republic of Iran, together with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Iran's Alborz Province in Karaj, organized the event "Day of the Kyrgyz Economy: Trade, Economic and Investment Opportunities."

During the event, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Turdakun Sydykov informed the business community of Iran’s Alborz Province about the investment climate, investor protection mechanisms in the Kyrgyz Republic and presented more than 50 promising investment projects in the fields of hydropower, agriculture, industry, infrastructure and tourism in Kyrgyzstan, the ministry said.

The Kyrgyz ambassador called on Iranian entrepreneurs to invest in infrastructure socio-economic projects aimed at developing the regions of the Kyrgyz Republic and drew the attention of the participants to the prospects of creating joint industrial enterprises in Kyrgyzstan in order to sell finished products on the market of the EAEU, CIS, EU countries (within the framework of the GSP status +) and WTO.

The ministry noted that representatives of Iranian business circles were interested in the liberal legislation of Kyrgyzstan on the procedure for opening a company, tax, currency regimes and the activities of free economic zones.

The event was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Iran.

